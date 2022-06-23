Meghan Markle sends coffee, bagels and cookies; thanks moms fighting to change gun laws

The Duchess of Sussex sent the women of the group a care package of treats along with a personal note praising their efforts.

Loading the player...

Meghan Markle showed some love to the volunteers with Moms Demand Action for their relentless campaign for safer gun laws.

The Duchess of Sussex sent the women a care package of treats along with a personal note praising their efforts. Shannon Watts, the founder of the organization, took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that they received “Donuts, bagels w/the works, coffee, cookies, etc… Delicious and appreciated.”

“@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note — and snacks! — from the Duchess of Sussex today,” Watts shared on Twitter.

Watts also posted a photo of Markle’s note. It read, in part: “To each of you and your fearless leader, Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site on May 26, 2022 for the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

She continued, “Please know that while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energized in knowing that the work you’re doing is vital and so deeply appreciated. As a mom, as a friend, thank you so much!”

As reported by PEOPLE, Moms Demand Action is a “grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families.”

Last month, Markle made a visit to a memorial site for the victims involved in the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas ,theGrio reported. She placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

Markle paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!