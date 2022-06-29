Probation for man involved in racist rant requires him to stop pretending to be a Navy SEAL

As part of his plea deal, 60-year-old Joseph Fucheck has been ordered to stop posing as a Navy SEAL or policeman.

A Florida man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice after pointing a gun at a Black homeowner and hurling a racial slur has been sentenced to probation.

As part of his three-year probationary sentence, Joseph Fucheck has been ordered to stop pretending that he is a Navy SEAL or a policeman, according to The Miami Herald. He will also undergo mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment, plus must stay away from the victim, Dwayne Wynn.

Fucheck was facing a 15-year sentence under Florida’s enhanced “hate crime” law.

The 60-year-old Miami man has reportedly been pretending to be a police SWAT leader and Navy SEAL for years. Fucheck had been wearing a fake military uniform, bragging about having medals for valor and using the falsehoods to get things for free, including drinks.

During the June 2020 incident in which he pointed a gun at Wynn, he allegedly yelled, “Damn right, I carry a gun because I’m a 35-year former Navy SEAL! Go look at my Purple Heart!”

The encounter occurred in the wake of nationwide protests after now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in May 2020.

Wynn was reportedly standing and talking to a neighbor when he saw Fucheck drive up, put an advertising card in his mailbox and drive away. Wynn took out the card, and Fucheck then returned and started a “profanity-laced rant” in which he accused Wynn of not living at the house and stealing the advertisement. He allegedly lunged at the Black man and pointed a pistol at him. Fucheck also was accused of calling Wynn the N-word and a derogatory word for gay people.

In Fucheck’s apartment, police found uniforms and portrait-style photos of him dressed as a Navy SEAL.

His unnamed daughter told The Herald her father never served a day in the military. “He’s a narcissist,” she said. “He just has to be the center of attention.”

Wynn approved of the plea deal and is expected to settle a civil lawsuit against Fucheck soon.

In court Monday, Fucheck apologized to Wynn for the “unprovoked, unwarranted and senseless attack.”

“You did not deserve that,” Fucheck admitted, “and it will not happen again.”

