Closing arguments start in Nipsey Hussle murder case

Eric Holder Jr. is being charged for the alleged killing of the Grammy-nominated rapper in 2019.

Loading the player...

The closing arguments in the trial for Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murderer began on Thursday. The prosecution accuses Eric Holder Jr. of fatally shooting the Grammy-nominated rapper in 2019.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney stated that Holder shot Hussle with the intent to kill him, according to the New York Post. Holder allegedly was carrying two loaded weapons — a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon — and reportedly fired 13 shots in front of Hussle’s Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles, killing Hussle and injuring two others.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks on March 29, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Holder’s defense attorney, Los Angeles County Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, conceded that Holder did shoot Hussle but argued that Holder shot him in the heat of the moment after Hussle had accused him of being a snitch.

“Eric was trying to get an answer out of Nipsey … ‘Did you say I snitched’,” Jansen said. “This was not a pleasant conversation between homies who were choppin’ it up. This was a serious accusation. Mr. Holder took this seriously. He knew the consequences of being called a snitch.”

McKinney contended that Holder’s alleged actions had nothing to do with any “snitching allegations” but were the product of a plan to murder Hussle. “He walked up to the group and said to Nipsey Hussle, ‘You’re through’,” McKinney said to jurors. “He didn’t say, ‘I’m not a snitch … Why are you talking about me’?”

McKinney continued, “I submit to you that the motive for killing Nipsey Hussle had little or nothing to do with their conversation. [Holder] already had a pre-existing jealousy toward Nipsey Hussle.” McKinney went on to say that according to video footage of the incident, Holder is seen kicking Hussle on the ground after he gunned him down.

Defendant Eric Holder, right, and his attorney Aaron Jansen listen during opening statements in Holder’s murder trial on June 15, 2022 at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. Holder, 32, faces one count of first degree-murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his clothing store three years ago. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool)

Jury deliberations begin on Friday. The trial has experienced long delays since Holder’s arrest in 2019. It was initially scheduled to start in April 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Holder also had to change defense counsel when his original legal representation, Christopher Darden, quit after receiving violent threats.

In 2021, the trial was rescheduled twice, because of the appointment of a new judge, Clay Jacke. Also, Holder refused to vacate his cell. On Tuesday, Holder was not present at the trial after reportedly being attacked by two fellow inmates.

Holder is charged with murder, attempted murder and possessing a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he faces a life sentence.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!