Jayland Walker’s corpse with 60 wounds from gunshots arrived at the coroner’s office in handcuffs, report says 

The preliminary medical examiner's report on the body of 25-year-old Walker says it arrived at the coroner's office cuffed behind him.

According to the preliminary medical examiner’s report on the body of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, it arrived at the coroner’s office handcuffed, per CNN.

Walker was riddled with 60 bullets after being shot by police last week in Akron, Ohio. After reviewing the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office report, CNN claimed it included photos of Walker’s body from the scene handcuffed behind his back. Additionally, the photos reportedly show tourniquets and bandages on him and nearby, possible evidence of life-saving measures.

Bobby DiCello, the attorney representing the family of Jayland Walker, holds up Walker’s photograph Sunday before he and his legal team give their statements after the City of Akron’s news conference at the Firestone Park Community Center in Akron, Ohio. (Photo: Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)

The medical examiner’s final report will be presented to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the agency probing any crimes committed by the authorities, plus it’ll be part of what the state’s attorney general will consider in deciding to present the Walker case to a grand jury.

CNN notes that the on-scene photos, taken just hours after the shooting, show Walker in a body bag and on an examination table, dozens of gunshot wounds from his ankle to his cheek on both sides of his body.

Walker was killed June 27 after an 18-minute car chase and a brief foot chase.

As previously reported by theGrio, eight Akron Police officers have been put on leave after unleashing a barrage of as many as 90 bullets on the man. According to various reports, officers continued to shoot Walker once he hit the ground of a parking lot. Police then handcuffed him until the medical examiner arrived. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said officers opened fire because they deemed Walker a threat after he exited his vehicle.

“Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them. In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect,” the police statement said, as reported by CNN.

Walker’s family has called for accountability.

“I stand before you all with a family who is heartbroken, devastated, confused and searching for answers,” family attorney Paige White said at last Thursday’s press conference. “There’s no words to describe what this family is going through. From what we’ve read, 90 shots.”

“We don’t treat animals that way,” White continued. “Time and again, what we see across this country are white people who are able to commit crimes, to slaughter people and who live to tell the tale. Jayland Walker wasn’t able to do that.”

