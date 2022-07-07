African American Film Critics Association to honor Pearlena Igbokwe, Alex Kurtzman

Warner Bros. Television Group also will be recognized at a luncheon scheduled for August.

Loading the player...

The fourth annual African American Film Critics Association’s TV Honors are set to be held this August and the group just announced that Paelena Igbokwe, Alex Kurtzman and Warner Bros. Television Group will receive special honors at the event.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Igbokwe will be honored with AAFCA’s Ashley Boone Award for her work as chair of Universal Studio Group. The award is named after the boundary-breaking studio executive who was the first Black president of a major Hollywood studio. Igbowke oversees Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios.

“Queen Sugar (OWN) received the Best Drama and Best Writing award at the 2021 AAFCA TV Honors.

Kurtzman, a filmmaker known for his work on the “Star Trek” franchise, will receive the Ally Award. The award “is presented to an individual or company in recognition of its commitment to diversity/inclusion in projects.” The Inclusion Award will be given to Warner Bros. Television Group, specifically for its commitment to inclusion through entertainment projects and corporate sectors.

Association co-founder and president Gil Robertson IV said in a statement: “AAFCA is so excited to be honoring Pearlena, Alex and Warner Bros. Television Group for their achievements. In the ever-changing landscape of television, their creativity and progressive leadership is the foundation on which our industry is built and provides inspiration to all of us.”

The honorees will receive their awards at a luncheon on Aug. 20th at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The association is to announce the winners of its television categories later this month. They will also receive their honors at the luncheon.

For more on the AAFCA, visit the website here.

Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!