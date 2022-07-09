Three-star Gen. Darrell K. Williams becomes president of Hampton University

Darrell Williams graduated from Hampton in 1983 and served 37 years in the Army

Nearly four decades after earning a bachelor’s degree from Hampton University, retired three-star Gen. Darrell K. Williams has assumed the presidency of the historically Black institution in Virginia.

The decorated former Army general and business leader took over the president’s seat on July 1, the university announced in a press release, three months after his appointment by the board of trustees.

It makes him the 13th leader of the institution, replacing William R. Harvey, who retired in June after 44 years at the helm, according to the Daily Press.

“I love Hampton and the opportunities provided to me here,” Williams said in a statement marking the beginning of his presidency.

President Darrell K. Williams (via Hampton University)

Williams pledged to build upon the esteemed university’s standards of academic excellence by strengthening students’ access to support resources in the areas of mental, physical and emotional health. He added that he is focused on building forward-thinking curricula that utilize new technologies.

“As the new president, my priority will be providing our students with a robust experience that is second to none and prepares them for life after graduation,” he said.

A Florida native, Williams earned the honor of “Mister Freshman” in 1979 during his first year at the school in Hampton, Va., and pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He was a three-year recipient of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship

He later capped off his undergraduate career as the senior class president.

On his way to becoming an Army general, Williams was a three-year recipient of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship, which awards financial aid and training opportunities for college students preparing to become Army officers.

President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra Richardson Williams (via Hampton University)

Williams began dating his wife, Hampton University First Lady Myra R. Williams, on Hampton’s campus. The two graduated in 1983 and are now the only first family in school history to both hold degrees from Hampton, according to the university.

After 37 years of U.S. Army service, Williams stepped down in 2020 as a three-star general. He is the first Black man to direct the Defense Logistics Agency for the Department of Defense, overseeing 26,000 members worldwide.

To go along with his Hampton degree, Williams holds a master’s degrees in national security strategy from the National War College in Washington, D.C., business administration from Penn State University and military art and science from the Army Combined and General Staff College in Kansas.

“The university community is energized President Williams has arrived,” said Wesley Coleman, chair of the board. “We have a great leader who has the full backing of the board, and we are looking forward to working with him.”

