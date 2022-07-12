Internationally renowned Simone Biles was offered a coloring book during her flight; attendant thought she was a kid

Last week the seven-time Olympic medalist became the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Simone Biles was mistaken for a child during a flight to her home state of Texas after accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom last week in Washington, D.C.

As reported by the New York Post, the Olympic medal-winning gymnast, who is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, hit up social media to tell fans that the flight attendant offered her a coloring book as she boarded the plane.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board….. I said ‘no I’m good I’m 25,’” Biles captioned a self pic, a screenshot of which she shared on Twitter.

President Joe Biden presents gymnast Simone Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on July 7, 2022, during a ceremony honoring 17 recipients in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“The other flight attendant gave me a mimosa so we’re in the clear,” Biles added, noting that she was asked if she was of legal drinking age, according to the Post.

The experience garnered some hilarious reactions and testimonials on social media. One Twitter user wrote, “I was once laid down asleep on a bus going across the border with a blanket over me, when we were stopped, I woke up and the border patrol agent had grabbed me by my foot and lifted my foot up in the air yelling “Whose baby is this?” ”

Another commented, “Sounds like what we experienced with my husband. We went to Nordstrom‘s to get him a pair of shoes. The salesman measures his foot and told him “sorry sir, we don’t carry your size, you need to go to the children’s department for your shoes.”

A third added, “I so get this. I’m 5’2”, my daughter is 5’0. What drives us craziest??? The people that say, “You’re so cuuuute!” And then they try and PICK YOU UP! I swear it’s the truth.”

Meanwhile, with a total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, Biles is currently tied with Shannon Miller as the most decorated American gymnast with seven Olympic medals, according to a yahoo! report.

She made more history when she became the youngest person to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony with President Biden at the White House. Biles was among 17 people to receive the nation’s highest civilian award.

As reported by theGrio, there were recipients across multiple industries for this year’s Medal of Freedom awards, including Fred Gray, the 91-year-old civil rights attorney who represented Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, as well as Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington.

The 67-year-old Washington was a no-show because he tested positive for COVID-19. Biden said the White House would honor him at another time for his contribution to the arts and his philanthropy.

