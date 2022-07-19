‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Bel-Air’ and more earn African American Film Critics Association TV Honors

"Ozark" and "A Black Lady Sketch Show" are also recognized at the 4th annual honors.

From “Abbott Elementary” to “Bel-Air,” the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is honoring some of the best and brightest television projects with its TV Honors this year.

AAFCA made the announcement on July 18 and has presented the winners for its 4th Annual TV Honors. The awards recognize “outstanding achievements in Television and Streaming with a special emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora.”

In a statement obtained by theGrio, AAFCA co-founder and President Gil Robertson said, “We are deeply honored and proud to celebrate the excellence from the creative community at this year’s AAFCA TV Honors. The medium of television and streaming is ever-changing and we look forward to bringing everyone together to celebrate the incredible art that has made this year in entertainment so exciting.”

Earning Best TV Comedy is none other than ABC’s breakout mockumentary hit, “Abbott Elementary.” Fresh off multiple Primetime Emmy nominations, “Abbott Elementary” continues to sweep awards categories after rave reviews and record-breaking ratings for the network. Quinta Brunson, the star and brains behind the series, also received Breakout Star award at the TV Honors.

The Best TV Writing honor went to “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” in which Brunson starred during its first season.

“Ozark,” one of Netflix’s biggest series and one that recently came to a close, took the win for Best Drama Series. “Bel-Air,” Peacock’s dramatic retelling of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” also received an honor for Best New Show.

TheGrio caught up with “Bel-Air” cast members last month at the American Black Film Festival in Miami and got their thoughts on the show’s success and how it has resonated so well with audiences.

Adrian Holmes (Uncle Phil) said, “The conversations that have been sparked because of our show … that’s what it is all about. We’re showing that it’s OK to be vulnerable. It’s OK just to be heard and to be seen. It’s a show about family and a show about love and I think we do a good job of showing the full spectrum of the Black community.”

An invitation-only, in-person luncheon for the 4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors will be held on Aug. 20 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.

Below is the full list of honorees:

BEST TV COMEDY – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA – Ozark (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW – Bel-Air (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Black and Missing (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – Women of the Movement (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR – Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE – Swagger (Apple TV+) & Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty (HBO)

BEST WRITING – A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING – Salli Richardson, The Gilded Age (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Courtney B. Vance, 61st Street (AMC)

IMPACT AWARD – Insecure (HBO)

