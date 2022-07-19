Herschel Walker pivots to discuss the issues, like swapping bad air and good air with China

Despite questions about his credibility and opinions on key issues, the hall of famer is believed to be a frontrunner among die-hard Republicans.

Hall of Famer and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is attempting to refocus his campaign on issues he believes Georgians care about, but he has failed to detail exactly how he will do so.

According to the Washington Post, Walker has been involved in controversies that include exaggerating his academic and professional accomplishments, fabricating a law enforcement background and failing to reveal the existence of three children — all while condemning absentee Black fathers.

Meanwhile, he has been criticized for neglecting to address crucial issues head-on and instead choosing to focus his campaign on accusing his Democratic rival and the incumbent, Raphael Warnock, of doing “more for Joe Biden than he has done for Georgia” as he did on Twitter, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting

Former Heisman Trophy winner and U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is not discussing issues with sufficient clarity, but experts do not believe that will hurt him with die-hard Georgia Republicans. (Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Even when Walker speaks about specific topics, his comments frequently lack clarity. For instance, he was recently questioned about the dangers connected to Democratic-backed climate change legislation. “We don’t control the air,” Walker said. “Our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air has got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we’ve got to clean that back up.”

Following the Texas school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, Walker was asked about gun control. In response, he suggested “having a department that can look at young guys that’s looking at ladies that’s looking at their social media,” according to the AJC.

Still, political analysts think Walker remains a viable candidate among Republican loyalists.

“The people who voted for him because he was famous are not going to be swayed or deterred by this,” Emory University professor Andra Gillespie told The Post.

Georgia GOP operative Brian Robinson concurs. “He’s not going to lose support of die-hard Republicans, and he must speak every day to independents — who swung to Warnock last time — with a simple, repetitive message: ‘I’ll vote right and I’m a choice for change on inflation, crime and gas prices’,” Robinson told The Post.

Similarly, the AJC reports, experts believe Walker’s lack of clarity might not matter as long as he continues to promote a Republican agenda. “Politics today is about teams. Which team are you on? Which tribe are you in,” veteran Democratic campaign strategist Rick Dent said.

“No matter what kind of baggage my candidate may have, he’s on my team and he’s better then the guy on the other team.”

