‘Nothing is impossible,’ says managing director of Team Roc

In a recent interview, Dania Diaz revealed what she learned from Jay-Z and by working with his Roc Nation to meet goals.

In a recent interview, theGrio’s Natasha S. Alford asked Dania Diaz, the managing director of Team Roc, what she learned during her time working with the Shawn Carter Foundation, in education and alongside superstar rap mogul, Jay-Z.

“Nothing is impossible,” Diaz said.

Dania Diaz emphasized that her work is a blessing because she believes in the idea that no goal is unattainable.

“It takes a lot of courage to be the first to walk through the door,” she maintained, “and sometimes you may get beaten down a bit, but if it opens the door for others, then it’s worth it.”

View her full response in the video above.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, Rolling Out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant.

