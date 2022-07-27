Master P on losing his daughter Tytyana: ‘It was the worst call that a parent can get’

The rapper appeared on "CBS Mornings" alongside Gayle King and talked about his daughter's passing.

Loading the player...

In a recent interview with Gayle King, Master P opened up about the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, who was 29 when she passed away in May, as theGrio previously reported.

Master P discusses the movie “I Got the Hook Up 2” at Build Studio on July 9, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Master P had shared the news of Miller’s death via social media. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” the rapper said in a statement at the time. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

On “CBS Mornings” this week, the rapper opened up to Gayle King, detailing his daughter’s struggles with substance abuse and more. King stated in introducing him for the interview that Master P is turning his “heartbreaking loss into a mission.”

He told King, “It’s hard…coming from where I come from, coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids, and that was the mission. I feel like going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral.”

He went on to reveal that another daughter called him to give him the news, which he described as, “the worst call that a parent can get.” He continued, “My sympathy goes out to everybody that lost a child,” explaining that he decided to turn his “pain into passion” and “a purpose.”

“I can’t get my daughter back,” he said. “I love her, I think about her every day. It took me and my family to go through something that… I can’t stop thinking about but I realize I have to get out here and help and save other kids.”

Miller’s struggle with substance abuse was not a secret, and was depicted during her time on the series “Growing Up Hip Hop.” It highlighted not only her struggle but her openness about it and the support she received from her father and brother, Romeo Miller.

Master P told King, “She was getting better. We had just got her out of rehab and she was on the right track.” He continued, “My daughter said, ‘I wanna be the president… I wanna do something to help people.'”

He added, “My daughter had a lot of life left in her and she was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.”

Master P attends Collectors Cafe Presents The Unveiling Of The Original, Long-Lost Jackie Robinson Baseball Contracts at Times Square on April 11, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Collectors Cafe)

Now, the rapper has plans to team up with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and ARJ Cares, he told King. When asked what his message is to other families trying to get their loved ones the help they need or who are in similar situations, he said, “talk about it.”

“Don’t hold this as a secret. When you talk about mental illness and when you talk about substance abuse, people don’t want to say that ‘this happened to my kid.’ But this is affecting us as Americans. This is affecting people internationally.”

For more information on help regarding mental illness and substance abuse, you can head to the NAMI site here and ARJ Cares, here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!