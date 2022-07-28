Rapper JayDaYoungan dead at 24 after being shot outside his home

The rising rap artist was fatally shot outside his Bogalusa, Louisiana, home Wednesday evening, and his father was wounded.

Loading the player...

Rising star JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, has been killed.

According to People, the 24-year-old rap artist was shot to death outside of his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana, early Wednesday evening.

Rising rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, was shot to death outside of his home in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com)

“On Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at 5:50 pm the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue,” the Bogalusa Police Department announced on Facebook. “Officers responded and found that one victim had been transported by POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to OLA ER.”

Authorities noted online that “while working a chaotic scene at the hospital, and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7:00 pm. In that case, a vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting. The occupants were not hit. Detectives are also actively working that crime scene.”

Per People, the two shooting victims were later identified as JayDaYoungan and Kenyatta Scott Sr., described as a “close family member,” who is in stable condition. AllHipHop.com is reporting that the elder shooting victim is the rapper’s father.

JayDaYoungan had previously collaborated with artists like Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk and Boosie Badazz, per TMZ.

Kenya Janell, the rapper’s sister and a reported social media influencer, shared a message about him on Instagram, where she wrote: “Javorious, no way they took you from me like this. I’m sick to my stomach, they wanted this… they wanted to see you like this bro. I’m so sorry. I love you so much!!! Sister is so hurt. I literally watched you grow from the ground up [with] this rapping sht!”

She added: “You [were] the goat in my eyes, especially from where we come from baby I’m so sorry!!!!! Jay you literally hurt us with this [s###]!!! Dawg this cannot be life!!! I got J.R., and I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. 23 FOREVER AND I’M STANDING ON IT. CITY WILL GET PAINTED RED!”

The Atlantic Records artist released two EPs this year, Scarred and All is Well. JayDaYoungan also earned a two-times-platinum plaque for his single, “23 Island,” and has three Gold Awards from the RIAA.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!