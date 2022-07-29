First bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is unveiled

A special edition figure created in Brown Jackson's honor is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has unveiled the first bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sworn in late last month as the 116th justice on the nation’s highest court, Jackson made history as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. A special edition bobblehead created in her honor is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown in his office on Capitol Hill back in April ahead of her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“We are excited to release this bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,” said Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “When the Senate voted to confirm Judge Jackson, history was made. We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court. In addition, we wanted to provide the public with the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have.”

Available only through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store, the Brown Jackson’s bobbleheads are expected to ship in September. The toy features a smiling Brown Jackson bobblehead, her arms crossed, dressed in her judge’s robe. The bobblehead is standing on a base bearing her name, in front of a replica of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (above), which is available for collecting via its online store.

Brown Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden, fulfilling his campaign promise to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Born Ketanji Onyika Brown in Washington, D.C., Jackson grew up in the Miami, Florida, area and graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School. In her high school yearbook, she wrote that she “(wanted) to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment.”

The jurist studied government at Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude. After working as a staff reporter and researcher for Time magazine, she attended Harvard Law School and served as the editor for the Harvard Law Review. She graduated with a Juris Doctor cum laude in 1996.

Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate for three different appointments including to the District of Columbia Circuit Court in 2013, and received unanimous support for her appointment to the District of Columbia District Court just last year. The District of Columbia Circuit Court is widely considered the second-most important court in America, where multiple Supreme Court Justices, including the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts, served prior to their high court appointments.

The bobblehead museum also announced the first series of publicly available Supreme Court bobbleheads, a collection that includes other current and former Supreme Court justices, available for pre-order and expected to ship in December. The list includes Samuel Alito, Stephen Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Anthony Kennedy, Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Connor, William Rehnquist, John Roberts, Antonin Scalia, Sonia Sotomayor, David Souter, John Paul Stevens, Clarence Thomas and Earl Warren.

They will join the bobbleheads of Jackson, alongside those depicting Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amy Coney Barrett, which were previously released.

All bobbleheads in the series are $30 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

