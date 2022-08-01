Forest Whitaker reprises ‘Star Wars’ role in ‘Andor’ series trailer for Disney+

Whitaker first appeared as Saw Gerrera in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Loading the player...

“Andor” is almost here! The highly anticipated Disney+ series dropped its first trailer on Monday, which sees Forest Whitaker reprising his role of Saw Gerrera from the 2016 film, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Premiering next month on the streamer, “Andor” reunites fans with Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Unlike most Star Wars movies, the 2016 stand-alone film chose to follow the people behind the rebellion that lead to the destruction of the Death Star in the original trilogy, as opposed to Jedi Knights and Sith Lords who usually take up the spotlight. With “Andor,” viewers will see how the titular character learned how he could make an impact in the galaxy.

Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) in Lucasfilm’s ANDOR (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

“The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved,” the official description obtained by theGrio reads. “It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

In addition to Whitaker and Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw make up the cast.

In the trailer, Gerrera asks Luthen (Skarsgård) if he is recruiting fighters for “the greater good.” When he responds saying, “Call it what you will,” Gerrera replies, “Let’s call it…war.” Check out the trailer for the series below:

Back when “Rogue One” was released, Whitaker opened up to Entertainment Weekly about his character and the moral ambiguity surrounding him. He told the outlet at the time, “I liked playing that character. He’s amazing because in this movie, the director put more gray into ‘Star Wars’ stories than normal,” he said. “He’s a character who was fighting against oppression and those dark forces that were trying to harm humanity, but yet decided to take on some of their practices in order to be able to win, because he thought the final result was more important. That’s a big question, by any means necessary, that we have to look at and see, what is necessary?”

The 12-episode series premieres Sept. 21 on Disney+.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!