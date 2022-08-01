Heather Gray, executive producer of ‘The Talk,’ dies at 50

Staffers at the CBS show shared their grief Sunday on Twitter, calling her "the heart and soul of 'The Talk' from day one."

Heather Gray, 50, an award-winning executive producer of the hit CBS roundtable discussion show, “The Talk,” has died.

A CBS letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and shared with media outlets confirmed the passing of Gray, who was also a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show.” No cause of death was stated, but the letter said she had been “bravely battling an unforgiving disease,” according to Variety. Several media outlets reported the death occurred Saturday.

Heather Gray, who won Daytime Emmy Awards for “The Talk” and “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died at age 50. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

“We want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather,” the network wrote. “She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like. Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to.”

“Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable,” the letter continued, “but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring, and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly.”

The letter, which was written and distributed on behalf of CBS, was signed by George Cheeks, CBS president and CEO; David Stapf, CBS Studios president; Kelly Kahl, CBS Network Entertainment president; Thom Sherman, CBS Network Entertainment senior executive vice president of programming; Amy Reisenbach, CBS Network Entertainment executive vice president of current programs; and Laurie Seidman, CBS Network Entertainment senior vice president of daytime programs.

On Sunday, “The Talk” staffers grieved on Twitter, calling Gray “the heart and soul of ‘The Talk’ from day one. Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh.”

It is with heavy hearts to share the unexpected passing of our beloved Heather Gray.



Heather has been the heart and soul of “The Talk” from day one. Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. pic.twitter.com/xH5A98ZNKp — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 31, 2022

Even before her time at “The Talk,” Gray had won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. She snagged two for that show, one in 2016 and another in 2018. In 2016, she also won an NAACP Image Award for “The Talk.”

Gray worked as a supervising producer of “The Tyra Banks Show” from 2006 to 2010, and it was there that she won her first two Emmy statuettes.

A former contributor to “The Talk,” actress Kim Fields shared on Twitter: “With a very heavy heart and profound sadness I tell my family at @TheTalkCBS I am so sorry for the loss of this beautiful soul. How wonderful her Light was and will shine on in all of you/us.”

