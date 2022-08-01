Zahara Jolie-Pitt, yes Angelina and Brad’s daughter, is heading to Spelman

Angelina Jolie adopted Ethiopian-born Zahara in 2005 when she was just six months old.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is set to attend Spelman college this fall, PEOPLE reports.

Angelina Jolie adopted Ethiopian-born Zahara in 2005 when she was an infant, and Brad Pitt, who subsequently married Jolie, later adopted Zahara. On Sunday, the actress shared a photo of Jolie-Pitt, 17, on Instagram along with the announcement that she will be attending the historically Black college for women in Atlanta.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned the post of her daughter posed with a group of Black women.

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie added. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie previously called Zahara an “extraordinary African woman” during a Time 100 Talk with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children. And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman,” Jolie said.

“Her connection to her country, her continent, is very — it’s her own, and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” she continued.

(L-R) Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The “Eternals” star also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, and adopted sons Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with Pitt.

“‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time,” said Jolie during an interview with Vogue India.

Jolie previously gushed to PEOPLE about raising six different personalities.

“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” she said.

“And because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids,” she explained to the publication. “We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them,” Jolie added.

