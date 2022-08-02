Drake postpones Young Money reunion after testing positive for COVID

This is the second reported time that the four-time Grammy Award-winner tested positive for COVID-19.

Drake announced that he is postponing his Young Money reunion concert after testing positive for COVID-19.

The four-time Grammy Award-winner had previously announced a concert that reunited him with his long-time collaborators and Young Money labelmates Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. The reunion was set to take place in Toronto on Monday. Drake disclosed the news on his Instagram stories, according to People.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid, and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” Drake posted. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.”

(Left to right) Rap stars Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Wayne look on as Drake accepts the Top Artist trophy at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The “One Dance” rapper ended the post apologizing to fans for cancelling the reunion last minute. “Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and I love you all,” Drake continued. “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together, and the moment I test negative, I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

The show with Drake, Minaj and Wayne was the climax of his October World Weekend festival, set to take place at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. The festival began on July 28 with an “All Canadian North Stars” performance at Drake’s nightclub, History. He brought out multi-platinum selling star and fellow Canadian Nelly Furtado as a surprise guest, People reported.

The following evening, the festival shifted to Budweiser Stage with performances from Chris Brown and Lil Baby. This show was part of their co-headlining tour, “One of Them Ones Tour.”

This is Drake’s second reported bout with COVID-19. He stated in August 2021 that he contracted COVID, according to Billboard.

