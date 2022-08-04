‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ animated series greenlit; Chris Rock returns as narrator

Much like the original series, 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' is inspired by Chris Rock's experiences in his youth.

The beloved sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” is returning, well sort of. Paramount+ and Comedy Central have greenlit “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an adult animated series that sees Chris Rock return as narrator.

The upcoming series comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and has gotten a straight-to-series order, per a press release obtained by theGrio. Like the original series, the show will follow Chris Rock’s youth, with this iteration detailing his teenage years.

Chris Rock speaks onstage at the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

In addition to narrator, Rock joins as executive producer alongside Sanjay Shah, who leads the series as showrunner. The half hour animated series, “will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s,” the release states.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, shared in a statement regarding the series, “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as “South Park” and the new “Beavis and Butt-Head”.”

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, in the release stated, “A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time. It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

While Chris Rock has been in the headlines for months now following the Oscars and “slap gate,” the animated reboot of “Everybody Hates Chris” has been in the works for over a year now. The series was first announced in March of 2021, around the time CBS All Access merged into Paramount+ following the CBS-Viacom merger. No release date has been announced for the series.

