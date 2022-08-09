Actor Roger E. Mosley of ‘Magnum P.I.’ fame has died

The actor, best known as T.C. from "Magnum P.I." also had roles on "Sanford and Son" and "Cannon."

Roger E. Mosley, longtime television and film actor best known for his time on the 1980s hit series “Magnum P.I.,” died this week after sustaining injuries in a car crash a few days earlier. The Los Angeles-area native was 83.

Mosley’s daughter, Ch-a Mosley, posted the news of her actor’s death on Facebook on Aug. 7. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17 am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully,” she wrote.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man,” she continued as she encouraged fans and loved ones to view his death as an opportunity to honor him with gratitude, not sadness. “He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all.”

Actors (L-R) Larry Manetti, Tom Selleck, and Roger E. Mosley accept the Hero Award for “Magnum P.I.” onstage at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

According to CNN, Mosley had been hospitalized in critical condition since an Aug. 4 car crash that paralyzed him from the shoulders down.

Mosley starred in “Magnum P.I.” as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, owner of helicopter charter Island Hoppers, often engaging in the cases and adventures of private investigator Thomas Magnum, played by Tom Selleck. Mosley appeared in all 158 episodes of “Magnum P.I.” during its original run from 1980 to 1988. He also directed one episode and wrote another, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Before his stint on “Magnum P.I.,” Mosley made a name for himself on several television shows during the 1970s. His credits include “Sanford and Son,” “Longstreet,” and “Cannon.”

He also starred in numerous Blaxploitation films, the most notable being a role in the 1973 cult classic “The Mack,” starring Max Julien and Richard Pryor. Mosley played Olinga, a Black Nationalist and the brother of pimp Goldie Mickens, played by Julien.

In addition to “Magnum P.I.,” Mosley continued to act in television well into the 1990s. He appeared in shows such as “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” and “Night Court.”

Mosley made his final television appearance on the 2019 reboot of “Magnum P.I.,” with Jay Hernandez in the starring role, Entertainment Weekly reported. He portrayed wise barber and Vietnam veteran, Booky, appearing in two episodes, with the last one in 2021.

Additional reporting done by Matthew Allen.

