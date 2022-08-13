Teddy Ray, rising comedian and actor, dies at 32

Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death on Friday evening.

Loading the player...

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray, known for his viral online sketches, has died. He was 32.

The fan-favorite comic from Los Angeles, California passed away Friday, Aug. 12, two weeks after celebrating his birthday on July 30. In his final Instagram post, he gave thanks for “another lap” around the sun.

Screenshot: YouTube, Comedy Central –Teddy Ray, who died at age 32 on Friday, Aug. 13, 2022, performs a stand-up set in 2019.

According to BET, a cause of death has yet to be confirmed for the rising talent, who earned a following from his appearances on Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital online comedy series and MTV’s popular comedy variety show “Wild ‘N Out.”

Ray also co-hosted a podcast, “The Cali Kickback,” with comedian and entrepreneur Lewis Belt, Christopher “Comedian CP” Powell and various other guests. The podcast series, with episodes dating back to Jan. 2021, had just surpassed 50 episodes at the time of Ray’s death.

One of Ray’s most popular lines is when he referred to a friend as “double cheeked up” in a 2015 “All Def Comedy” sketch titled “Confessions of a Transgender Gangster.” The viral clip remains a popular internet meme across social media platforms.

Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death via Twitter on Friday evening, stating: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

An outpouring of tributes to the late comedian were shared across social media by fans, friends and close collaborators.

Desus Nice, the former co-host of show “Desus & Mero,” gave condolences to Ray on Friday, tweeting that “he was a real one.”

Issa Rae’s film and TV production company, HOORAE Media, tweeted: “Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!”

Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets! pic.twitter.com/xPPRoDquZu — HOORAE (@HOORAEMedia) August 12, 2022

Alex English, a comedian and Saturday Night Live writer, recalled starring alongside Ray in a scene on HBO’s “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” calling the comedian “undeniably funny.”

“All Def Family we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends,” All Def wrote in a statement tweeted on Friday.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!