GOP county chair in Alabama refuses to resign after Ku Klux Klan post

The county chairman for the Lawrence County Republican Party says he has no plans to step down.

The Lawrence County Republican Party issued an apology after its new chairman posted on Facebook a picture of the GOP elephant that depicted Ku Klux Klan symbolism.

The image was posted Sunday evening as part of the group’s acknowledgment of Daniel Stover for his years as county party chairman, reported WAFF 48. Shannon Terry, the new chair, claimed he shared the photo without noticing the illusion of white klansmen hoods in between the legs of the elephant.

Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image. @TheDaleJackson pic.twitter.com/sf5j4QvneY — Anthony Daniels (@AnthonyDaniels) August 17, 2022

Terry said he has no plans to step down despite calls from the local chapter of the NAACP to resign.

“I will not be resigning from my elected office on the Lawrence County School Board,” said Terry in a statement as reported by WAFF 48. “I regret the mistake that was made, and it was just that–an unintended mistake. The image posted by me on a political Facebook page was not done with any malicious or harmful intent.”

Once Terry was made aware of the offensiveness of the photo, he said he “immediately replaced it and followed up with an apology/explanation the next day.”

Terry continued, “My error was rushing to post a thank you note to the outgoing chairperson. In doing, so I did not properly review a cut and paste image used in that post from an internet search for a ‘GOP elephant.’ I do not support or agree with any hate group agenda and certainly would not try to further their cause.”

Terry noted that “these actions to address this regretful error may not satisfy everyone, but I believe they demonstrate the sincerity of my feelings on this matter.”

Vector illustration of a red white and blue elephant with three white stars on it.

Terry posted an apology to the group’s Facebook page Monday.

“I would like to offer a deep and sincere apology for a picture that temporarily appeared on this page last night,” Terry stated, as reported by WAFF 48. “A google search picture of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party. The picture was then immediately replaced. As chairman, I take full responsibility for the error.”

The “KKK” GOP elephant Terry posted was deleted and reportedly replaced with the image of the traditional Republican Party elephant.

Anthony Daniels, the Alabama House minority leader, called the initial image “disgusting” in a post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Lawrence County NAACP will reportedly hold a press conference on Friday calling for Terry’s resignation, reported WAFF 48.

”The Republican Party needs to reach out, not only to retract this, not only to apologize but make sure that this mindset of superiority does not have any kind of foothold in Lawrence County,” said Lawrence County president of the NAACP, Jan Turnbore.

