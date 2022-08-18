Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Jack Harlow to host ‘MTV VMAs’

MTV announced that Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will co-host the “2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).” The ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 28 from New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

The selection of the platinum-selling MCs brings hip-hop centerstage at this year’s MTV VMAs. Minaj will also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her lifetime achievement in music video. She will accompany this milestone with her first performance on the VMA stage since 2018.

LL Cool J will co-host the “2022 MTV Video Music Awards” with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. (Image courtesy of MTV.)

LL Cool J, who has a long history with the VMAs, made his last appearance in 2000. He is a 1997 recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, two-time performer and three-time VMA nominee. In 1991 — the year of his first performance at the VMAs — he took home the Best Rap Video Award for “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is the most seasoned host of the three. He was emcee of the Grammy Awards five consecutive years, from 2012 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Harlow is having a record year. He is tied with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar for the most nominations — seven — at this year’s VMAs. Among his nominations are the coveted “Video of the Year” for his collaboration with Lil Nas X (“INDUSTRY BABY”) and “Artist of the Year.” He will be making his solo performance debut at the VMAs.

The “2022 MTV Video Music Awards” will be simulcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, CW Network, LOGO, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.(Image courtesy of MTV.)

Besides Minaj and Harlow, MTV recently announced its lineup of VMA performers, including Lizzo, Marshmello x Khalid, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin and Panic! At The Disco. Kane Brown will be headlining the VMAs’ Toyota Stage, and more performers will be announced.

Fans can vote for winners in the 22 categories through Aug. 19 at vote.mtv.com. Voting for Best New Year will remain active through to the ceremony.

