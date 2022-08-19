MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross says US ‘civil war is here’ amid Trump-FBI case

Cross pointed to the reaction of the former president's supporters after agents' search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, filling in as guest host on “The ReidOut” on Thursday, claimed the United States is in a “civil war.”

She pointed to the reaction of many Republicans who have expressed outrage over last week’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Cross noted that GOP politicians and influencers are stoking the fires of hatred among conservatives, Mediaite reported.

Tiffany Cross of MSNBC said GOP politicians and influencers are stoking hatred among conservatives. (Credit: MSNBC/”The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross”)

“It’s not really rhetoric we can deal with. I mean, you have millions of people tuning in to a propaganda network every night,” Cross said in a reference to Fox News. “And then, as if that were not bad enough, that’s an extremist network itself, you have these fringe popup outlets from OAN to Newsmax.”

Trump said in a lengthy statement issued earlier this month that the FBI conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and that agents had broken open a safe.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said, as reported by Mediaite. “They even broke into my safe!”

PALM BEACH, FL – AUGUST 08: Secret Service and Palm Beach police are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on August 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI raided the home to retrieve classified White House documents. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

TheGrio previously reported that “FBI agents took away about 20 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago, including some highly classified material that should never have been removed from government custody.”

According to the Washington Post, some of the documents related to nuclear weapons and were especially sensitive. Trump was reportedly supposed to give the documents to the National Archives after leaving the White House. In response to the raid, many Republicans have demanded that the FBI be defunded, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago!



This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!!



These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war.



The political persecution MUST STOP!!! pic.twitter.com/i4DYygLsvj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 8, 2022

“This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!! These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war,” Green tweeted on August 8.

“At this point, I do think we have to have serious conversations around preparing for actual violence,” Cross said on “The Reid Out” this week.

“People keep saying a civil war is coming. I would say a civil war is here. And I don’t mean to be hyperbolic. We can look at what has happened just in the past week alone since all this has happened. We’ve had two people try to declare war with FBI field offices. I don’t think at this point we’re gonna all pack up our bags and go home and sing ‘Kumbaya,’” she said.

