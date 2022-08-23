White House senior advisor for public engagement Trey Baker departs administration

Baker is joining the law firm of Barnes & Thornburg supporting its government services and finance branches.

White House Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Trey Baker will be moving on to a new role after serving the Biden-Harris administration since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January 2021.

Baker will be joining the law firm of Barnes & Thornburg as a partner for the firm’s Federal Relations Practice and Government Services and Finance department.

Trey Baker, White House senior advisor at the Office of Public Engagement, with President Joe Biden. (Photo: Courtesy of Trey Baker/White House)

Baker’s time in the White House was notable, lending his years of experience in the local and federal government to highlight the concerns of Black communities. In his work, he worked as a liaison between the White House and civil rights and law enforcement organizations, as well as officials from varying sports leagues at the professional and collegiate levels.

In a statement provided to theGrio, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said of his time working with Baker, “Trey has long been a strong and consistent partner for the NAACP. We’ve worked closely on issues ranging from student loan forgiveness to voting rights and will miss Trey’s steady leadership.”

An early achievement for Baker was his time as city manager for Grenada, Mississippi. It was there that Baker developed a skill set in community engagement by speaking with city residents; learning how to build an effective bridge of communication between government officials and the citizens they assist and serve.

Baker also worked as the chief executive for the council manager while in Grenada, and his time as city manager saw the passage of a major referendum that enacted a tourism tax to break ground on a multimillion-dollar sporting complex, along with transforming the city’s infrastructure positively.

Ahead of his time at the White House, Baker was the national director of African American Engagement during President Joe Biden’s successful presidential campaign. Baker was key in assisting the Biden for President campaign by building a network of supporters and volunteers and substantially boosting civic participation among African American voters.

Trey Baker, White House senior advisor at the Office of Public Engagement, with rapper Fat Joe. (Photo: Courtesy of Trey Baker/White House)

Baker’s new partners are thrilled to have him join the firm. In a statement, Barnes & Thornburg commended his expertise and professional outlook.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trey to Barnes & Thornburg. His role as White House Senior Advisor for Public Engagement solidifies him as a valuable addition to our government services capabilities,” said Roscoe Howard, Managing Partner of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

“Having started his career in state and local government, Trey has successfully engaged with leaders and stakeholders, which he has taken to the highest level of government. He brings a fresh perspective on community and government relations to clients, and his strong foothold in Washington, D.C., will be important as we continue to grow our D.C. office. We congratulate Trey on his work at the White House and look forward to his arrival to the firm.”

Baker graduated from Tougaloo College in 2006, earning a B.A. in political science. Additionally, Baker is a University of Denver Sturm College of Law graduate, obtaining his degree in 2009. Baker is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

