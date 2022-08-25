Meghan Markle and Harry adopt Momma Mia, one of 4,000 abused beagles from Virginia

The royal couple adopted a senior beagle that had been used for breeding experiments.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed an abused rescue pet into their home, People reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex added to their family a senior beagle that was used for breeding experiments at the Envigo RMS facility in Virginia. They named her Momma Mia.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met,” animal rights attorney Shannon Keith, who oversees Beagle Freedom Project, told People. Keith helped facilitate the adoption last month after the duchess reached out to her directly.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose an older dog most would overlook, an animal rights lawyer said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

“They made a point to adopt a rescue named Mia, who most would overlook because she is older, has health issues and is traumatized by her past,” Keith told People.

Momma Mia was one of 4,000 beagles rescued from Envigo this summer. The plant reportedly breeds dogs for medical research. According to The New York Times, the facility has come under fire for animal welfare violations and numerous disturbing reports about euthanizing ill and injured dogs instead of giving them medical treatment.

Per The Times, more than 300 beagle puppies died at the facility between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 22, 2021, from “unknown causes.” Last month, a federal judge approved a plan to have about 4,000 beagles rescued from the facility. Some of the animals have been re-sheltered, placed with foster parents, or given forever homes with dog lovers.

According to People, a spokesperson from Inotiv, Envigo’s parent company, previously issued a statement saying that Envigo “worked cooperatively with the Department of Justice to facilitate the orderly transfer” of the dogs that were transported “to various adoption and sheltering agencies through a third-party organization.”

The royal couple also has two other dogs named Pula and Guy, according to US Magazine. It’s unclear if Markle still has her labrador-shepherd Bogart. She adopted the dog in 2012 and had to leave her beloved pet with friends in America when she moved to England in 2017.

