Nicole Beharie to join Apple TV+ hit ‘The Morning Show’

The 'Miss Juneteenth' and 'Little Fires Everywhere' actress is joining the Apple TV+ series in its third season

Season 3 of “The Morning Show” is on the way and is set to welcome some new faces to the hit series. According to recent reports, Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow,” “Miss Juneteenth”) is joining Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as a series regular on the show.

Like seasons past, the third year of “The Morning Show” will dive deep into the juicy and high stakes world of daytime television, based on the book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV” by Brian Stelter. Following the fictional conglomerate UBA, the show centers around morning show hosts Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon).

Nicole Beharie attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Focus Features’ “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” at Regal LA Live on August 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Beharie joins as Christina Hunter in the show. Per Deadline, Hunter is a new anchor on the morning show who is a “grounded, competitive and charismatic Millennial.” The outlet reports that the new character, “works hard, plays hard and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence.” If the description is any indication, she’ll be an interesting shakeup for the current characters on the series.

In a sense, this will see Beharie reunite with Witherspoon. The actress appeared in “Little Fires Everywhere,” which starred the “Legally Blonde” actress alongside Kerry Washington, back in 2020. More recently, she starred opposite Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in HBO’s acclaimed limited series “Scenes from a Marriage,” and plays Shakura Sumpter in the upcoming film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall.

One of her most acclaimed roles to date was as the lead in the Sundance film, “Miss Juneteenth,” which nabbed her a Gotham Award for Best Actress, as well as a best female lead nomination for the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards. When discussing the film and her career to The Guardian back in 2020, she told the outlet, “I love stories about relationships, nuance and families. But it’s also about not boxing yourself in, so that we really cover the breadth of our experience, because [Black people] are not a monolithic thing.”

