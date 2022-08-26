Reality Roundup: Bravo, ‘RHOBH’ stars speak out against social media attacks on Garcelle Beauvais’ son

The reality TV star's teen son dealt with hurtful and harmful attacks on his personal Instagram page.

While there was no new episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this week, there was still an unfortunate amount of drama coming out of the series in the wake of online attacks directed toward Garcelle Beauvais’ son.

Garcelle Beauvais (center) said “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ” fans crossed a line in posting hurtful comments about her 14-year-old son. With her at the MTV Awards in June were the show’s Crystal Kung Minkoff (left) and Kathy Hilton. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images)

This season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has contained similar fare to seasons past: impressive fashion, lavish trips and of course, drama. And yet the online backlash from a certain section of viewers has been more intense than ever, even morphing into harassment toward the cast members’ children. Earlier this week, Beauvais took to social media after her 14-year-old son Jax received hurtful and offensive comments on his Instagram page.

This led Beauvais to tweet about the matter, writing that she is “usually a very strong woman” but when it “comes to her kids” there was a line that was crossed with the hateful comments. “It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone,” she wrote.

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

Her co-star Lisa Rinna took to Instagram as well, begging fans to stay away from the hateful attacks and treat the show like “wrestling.” She wrote in a story post. “We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us-love to hate us. But leave the kids alone!”

Beauvais also shared a statement from Jax himself on the matter, in which he wrote that he doesn’t want to be seen “as a fully matured adult” and that he was not the one who signed up for the show or has anything to do with the drama. He wrote in the statement, “I just want to be a normal kid.”

Along with Rinna, co-stars Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke publicly supported Beauvais almost immediately on social media. Later in the week, Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins (the new member who has been at odds with Beauvais this season) also chimed in with statements of their own on their Instagram stories. Many of the hateful comments on Jax’s page have been in support of Jenkins, fans have been quick to point out on social media.

Perhaps the most definitive statement came from Bravo itself, which stood in solidarity with Beauvais, leading the cast members to also share it on either their Instagram feed or Instagram stories. Read the full statement below, which urges viewers to “refrain from targeting” the cast with hurtful words:

Other franchise stars like Cynthia Bailey of “RHOA,” Chanel Ayan from “The Real Housewives of Dubai” and more liked and commented on the post, showing even more support for their fellow reality star. On Wednesday evening, Beauvais once again took to social media to let her fans know she is feeling the love and support. She wrote in a tweet, “I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!