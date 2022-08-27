Timberwolves’ Prince arrested at Miami airport on warrant￼

Taurean Prince was being held Thursday night by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department on Texas warrant

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday on a fugitive warrant that was issued in Texas, officials said.

Taurean Prince #12 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

He was being held Thursday night by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department. Jail records did not show bond information, or the specifics of the charge or charges he is facing in Texas.

In a statement, the Timberwolves said team officials are “aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension with the Timberwolves this summer. He has averaged 10.5 points per game in his first six NBA seasons, spending time with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Cleveland and now Minnesota.

