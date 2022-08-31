Prime Video drops trailer for Sundance winner, ‘Nanny’

The upcoming film from Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions is set to hit theaters this November before streaming in December.

A winner from this year’s Sundance festival, Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny” is coming to Prime Video later this year and the streamer just dropped a trailer for the thrilling horror film.

The award-winning film stars Anna Diop, known for her work in Jordan Peele’s “Us” and the DC Comics series, “Titans.” She plays Aisha in the film, an immigrant from Senegal who takes a new job as a nanny for an affluent New York City family.

Anna Drop in a scene from “Nanny.” ( Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video © 2022 MOUTH OF A SHARK, LLC.)

“Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life,” according to the official description that theGrio obtained. “As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.”

“Nanny,” written and directed by Jusu, is the filmmaker’s feature directorial debut. Earlier this year, it took the top award at Sundance: the Sundance Grand Jury Prize. Jusu made history with her win, becoming the second Black female director to ever win the prestigious award. “Nanny” was also the first horror film to earn the prize, Variety has reported.

When the project was first acquired by Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions, Jusu released a statement. “Knowing my first feature, ‘Nanny,’ is now among a roster of provocative and iconic work at Amazon is rewarding,” she said in part. “Coupled with Blumhouse’s recognizability in the world of genre, horror specifically, I’m excited to be in the warm embrace of a team at the intersection of bold content and indie filmmaking sensibilities. My hope is that this acquisition stands as a testament to their continued bravery in ushering in unique voices.”

“Nanny” is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 23 before hitting Prime Video on Dec. 16. Check out the trailer below:

