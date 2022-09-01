20 Bible verses for love

These scriptures may help you receive, find and share love.

Corinthians 13:4-8

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. 8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.

14 Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony.

Luke 6:31

31 Do to others as you would have them do to you.

Song of Solomon 8:6-7

6 Place me like a seal over your heart, like a seal on your arm; for love is as strong as death, its jealousy unyielding as the grave. It burns like blazing fire, like a mighty flame. 7 Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If one were to give all the wealth of one’s house for love, it would be utterly scorned.

Peter 1:22

22 Now that you have purified yourselves by obeying the truth so that you have sincere love for each other, love one another deeply, from the heart.

Leviticus 19:18

18 Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.

John 4:21

21 And he has given us this command: Anyone who loves God must also love their brother and sister

Proverbs 17:17

17 A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.

Ephesians 4:2-3

2 Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. 3 Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.

Galatians 5:20-22

20 idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions 21 and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like. I warn you, as I did before, that those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God. 22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness

8 Most important of all, continue to show deep love for each other, for love covers a multitude of sins.

1 John 4: 18-19

18 Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear. If we are afraid, it is for fear of punishment, and this shows that we have not fully experienced his perfect love. 19 We love each other because he loved us first.

Jeremiah 31:3

3 The Lord appeared to us in the past, saying: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.

Proverbs 3:3

3 Never let loyalty and kindness leave you! Tie them around your neck as a reminder. Write them deep within your heart.

1 If I could speak all the languages of earth and of angels, but didn’t love others, I would only be a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 If I had the gift of prophecy, and if I understood all of God’s secret plans and possessed all knowledge, and if I had such faith that I could move mountains, but didn’t love others, I would be nothing. 3 If I gave everything I have to the poor and even sacrificed my body, I could boast about it;[a] but if I didn’t love others, I would have gained nothing.

John 13:34

34 So now I am giving you a new commandment: Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other.

1 Thessalonians 3:12

12 And may the Lord make your love for one another and for all people grow and overflow, just as our love for you overflows.

Hebrews 10: 24-25

24 Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. 25 And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near.

Romans 12:10

10 Love each other with genuine affection,[and take delight in honoring each other.

Proverbs 10:12

12 Hatred stirs up quarrels, but love makes up for all offenses.

