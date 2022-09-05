Ouachita Baptist DL Clark Yarbrough dies at 21

Ouachita Baptist did not provide more information on the cause of death.

  |  
Sep 5, 2022
Loading the player...

Ouachita Baptist defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post.

The school did not provide more information on the cause of death. 

Yarbrough, 21, had two tackles in Thursday’s 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist. 

An American football on a green football field (Adobe Stock)

He was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection last year who had 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, and played for Sachse (Texas) High School. Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today! 

Loading the player...