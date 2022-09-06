Laverne Cox, George Wallace to star in Norman Lear-produced ‘Clean Slate’ for Amazon Freevee

Cox and Wallace provided the story for the comedy series about a car wash owner dealing with his estranged son returning home 17 years later as a trans-woman.

Laverne Cox and George Wallace will star in a forthcoming comedy series, “Clean Slate,” for Amazon Freevee, formerly known as IMDb-TV. Norman Lear’s Act III productions and Sony Pictures Television will produce the series.

“Clean Slate” will be a half-hour comedy series centered around Henry (Wallace), an old-school and outspoken car wash owner residing in Alabama who is happy that his estranged son is returning home after 17 years, according to Deadline. However, Henry is surprised to learn that his son returns as a trans-woman, Desiree (Cox).

This formal order for “Clean Slate” came after the show was initially announced in 2020 as part of NBC Universal’s development lineup. Amazon Freevee then took on the series for development in 2021. Emmy Award-winning Cox co-wrote the story of the show with celebrated stand-up comic Wallace. Dan Ewen wrote the pilot episode.

Comedian/actor George Wallace arrives at the grand opening of comedian/impressionist Frank Caliendo’s show, “The New Faces of Las Vegas Comedy” at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino November 13, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Caliendo signed a residency deal to headline at the hotel through 2019. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wallace and Paul Hilepo are producing “Clean Slate” while Cox and Ewen are co-executive producing the comedy series with Lear and his Act III partner, Brent Miller.

Lear, who turned 100 on July 27, has produced and written some of the most successful comedy series in television history, including classics like “All In the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Good Times,” “Sanford and Son,” “Maude” and “One Day at a Time.”

His shows have returned to public consciousness, thanks to ABC’s “Live In Front of a Studio Audience,” with live reenactments of “Good Times,” “All In the Family” and “The Jeffersons” featuring all-star casts. Lear and Miller have won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “Live In Front of a Studio Audience” and received three consecutive nominations.

In addition, Act III is producing an animated version of “Good Times” for Netflix. Further, Act III rebooted “One Day at a Time” in 2017. During its four-season revival, the show won three Emmy Awards, adding to the two Emmys it won during its initial run.

