TheGrio remembers Michael K. Williams one year after his death

The actor died of a drug overdose on Sept. 6, 2021.

Although the character, Omar Little, in HBO’s “The Wire” was Michael K. Williams’ breakout role, he quickly expanded his reach into Hollywood and the hearts of viewers around the world with roles that put the Black experience at the forefront.

Last month, Williams’ memoir, “Scenes From My Life,” hit the stands. The story is “For the men and women who never got to be children, and for the children who never got to feel love.” Throughout his memoir, Williams chronicles his Brooklyn roots, the bar fight that left him scarred, his rise to fame and his struggle with addiction.

We lost the beloved actor on Sept. 6, 2021. His cause of death: “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” the medical examiner reported.

His sudden and tragic death cannot overshadow the impact that Williams and the roles he played had on the Black community. We remember the life and legacy of the esteemed producer, actor, and activist. More important, we remember the man, Michael K. Williams.

