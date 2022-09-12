Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and others light up Emmys carpet
Some of our favorite celebs showed up and showed out on television's biggest night.
Black beauty was on full display Monday night when celebs like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and others hit the gold carpet at the “74th Emmy Awards.”
Their fashion choices did not disappoint.
Whether they were on deck to present an award or hoping to snag a trophy of their own, the stars were shining to celebrate the biggest night in television.
Check out a few of our favorite looks:
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington dazzled when she hit the Emmys carpet as a presenter in this Elie Saab one-shouldered gown with floral detail on the right shoulder and skirt.
Quinta Brunson
The “Abbott Elementary” creator and star pulled out all the stops in this beautiful, brown, custom design from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a thigh-high slit fit for a goddess.
Jerrod Carmichael
The comedian who’s nominated for his HBO comedy special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” hit the carpet in a white fur coat and a bare chest, proving there are no rules when it comes to seizing the moment.
Zendaya
The “Euphoria” star understood the assignment in this stunning, black sleeveless ball gown from Valentino.
Natasha Rothwell
The multi-talented actress, nominated for her role in “The White Lotus,” was radiant in red in this gorgeous babydoll gown that featured a deep-v and puffed sleeves.
Trevor Noah
The funny man who’s nominated for four Emmys this year, including Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series ,showed up in this classy blue suit.
Issa Rae
The “Insecure” star showed up in a sexy black and white dress by Sergio Hudson that featured a cute cutout and debuted a blunt bob to compliment her look.
Robin Thede
The woman at the helm of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” hit the carpet in a beautiful, baby blue gown from Christian Siriano that revealed plenty of leg and some super sexy, silver strappy stilettos.
Tyler James Williams
The “Abbott Elementary” star, nominated for his first Emmy Award, was looking dapper in a purple pinstripe suit by Thrash Bespoke.
Laverne Cox
The “Inventing Anna” star hit the carpet in a minidress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier that was reminiscent of Madonna’s infamous cone bra ensemble and finished it off with a sleek, high ponytail.
