Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and others light up Emmys carpet

Some of our favorite celebs showed up and showed out on television's biggest night.



Black beauty was on full display Monday night when celebs like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Quinta Brunson and others hit the gold carpet at the “74th Emmy Awards.”

Their fashion choices did not disappoint.

Whether they were on deck to present an award or hoping to snag a trophy of their own, the stars were shining to celebrate the biggest night in television.

Check out a few of our favorite looks:

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Black attends the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington dazzled when she hit the Emmys carpet as a presenter in this Elie Saab one-shouldered gown with floral detail on the right shoulder and skirt.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The “Abbott Elementary” creator and star pulled out all the stops in this beautiful, brown, custom design from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a thigh-high slit fit for a goddess.

Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael, winner for outstanding writing for a variety special for “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” poses in the pressroom at the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The comedian who’s nominated for his HBO comedy special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” hit the carpet in a white fur coat and a bare chest, proving there are no rules when it comes to seizing the moment.

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The “Euphoria” star understood the assignment in this stunning, black sleeveless ball gown from Valentino.

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell arrives to the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

The multi-talented actress, nominated for her role in “The White Lotus,” was radiant in red in this gorgeous babydoll gown that featured a deep-v and puffed sleeves.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah attends the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The funny man who’s nominated for four Emmys this year, including Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series ,showed up in this classy blue suit.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae arrives at the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images)

The “Insecure” star showed up in a sexy black and white dress by Sergio Hudson that featured a cute cutout and debuted a blunt bob to compliment her look.

Robin Thede

Robin Thede arrives at the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images)

The woman at the helm of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” hit the carpet in a beautiful, baby blue gown from Christian Siriano that revealed plenty of leg and some super sexy, silver strappy stilettos.

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the “74th Emmy Awards” on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images)

The “Abbott Elementary” star, nominated for his first Emmy Award, was looking dapper in a purple pinstripe suit by Thrash Bespoke.

Laverne Cox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Laverne Cox attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The “Inventing Anna” star hit the carpet in a minidress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier that was reminiscent of Madonna’s infamous cone bra ensemble and finished it off with a sleek, high ponytail.

