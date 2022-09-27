‘Basketball Wives’ star Brooke Bailey announces death of her 25-year-old daughter

Kayla Bailey's cause of death has not been revealed, but reports claim she died from injuries sustained in a car accident.

“Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey shared the sad news on Sunday that her 25-year-old daughter Kayla has passed away, PEOPLE reports.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye,” Bailey, 45, wrote alongside a series of photos of Kayla posted to Instagram. “Mommy will see you soon.”

Bailey noted in an Instagram Story that her “baby girl” was loved by many and that she “left a mark on so many lives.”

“If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life,” Brooke shared in another Story post.

Several of Bailey’s “Basketball Wives” co-stars paid tribute to her daughter in the comments of her post, with Shaunie O’Neal writing, “Praying for you and your family.”

Evelyn Lozada also commented: “Brooke, I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through during this difficult time. I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fam #LoveYall.”

“Omg beautiful I’m sooooo sorry! My prayers are with you im lifting your name high tonight in prayer 🙏🏽 😔,” wrote singer and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Tammy Rivera.

Bailey shared with her fans and followers on social media that prior to her daughter’s passing, the reality star had “been fasting and praying for days,” thinking she was preparing her mind, body and soul “for something else.”

“It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared,” she added. “I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

Bailey’s storyline in the recent season of “Basketball Wives” followed her journey to expand her family with in vitro fertilization (IVF). She is also the mother of two boys, according to Page Six.

