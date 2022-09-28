Kornbread Jeté from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ discloses cancer diagnosis

The reality TV star, who says the tumors were caught in the early stages, revealed in her Instagram Stories that she is on a liquid diet and "healing."

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté of RuPaul’s Drag Race has turned to social media to reveal her cancer diagnosis, PEOPLE reports.

But worry not fans of the drag queen superstar, as Kornbread noted that the “curable” tumors are in the early stages.

“Recently I was diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. A type of Cancer in the Smaller intestine,” Kornbread, 30, wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 25). “I’m 100% fine and everything is in the early stages so Ill be back to my normal self in no time. Absolutely curable!”

The Cleveland Clinic states that adenocarcinoma is a cancerous tumor that develops in the glands that line the inside of organs. The tumors cause nearly all prostate cancers, about 96% of colorectal cancers, around 95% of pancreatic cancers and about 40% of non-small cell lung cancers, the Los Angeles Times reports.

In her message to fans and followers, Kornbread noted the importance of having routine medical checkups.

“I say this to let everyone know that no matter how young you are PLEASE GET REGULAR check ups. I’m glad I caught mine at this stage,” the drag queen star continued. “A lot of health things will be changing for me and I’m grateful for all the support. Ready to get back to the stage again!”

The reality TV star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she is on a liquid diet. She also explained that she has “a lot of down time and healing,” and called on fans to book her on the video-shoutout app Cameo.

Kornbread became a fan favorite after appearing on Season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Her time on the show was short as she had to exit because of an ankle injury.

Not surprisingly, Kornbread’s Twitter and Instagram posts attracted numerous get-well wishes, including from several “Drag Race” alums, PEOPLE reports. “Love you always and speedy recovery!” said Brooke Lynn Hytes (Season 11) in her Twitter comment. Both Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7) and Trinity the Tuck (Season 9) trilled, “Sending my love!”

Kornbread recently spoke to Shadow and Act Unscripted about her life and career post-“Drag Race.” When asked how she has been impacted by the popular VH1 series, Kornbread explained, “I think it changes your momentum of like how much you work, which is a great thing, but it also changes your mindset and the impact you have on people. You never know who considers you a ‘hero.’ So it’s a big difference in my personal opinion and the best way,” she said.

Kornbread will appear in “Hocus Pocus 2,” which debuts Sept. 30 on Disney+, the Times reports.

