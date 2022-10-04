Beyoncé praises Solange as she becomes 2nd Black woman to compose for NYC Ballet

The collaboration with choreographer Gianna Reisen debuted at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala at New York’s Lincoln Center.

Beyoncé hit up social media to celebrate her sister Solange making history as the second Black woman to write an original composition for the New York City Ballet.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” Beyoncé captioned a photo of Solange on Sunday on Instagram, People reports.

Solange (left) debuted her composition for the New York City Ballet, much to the admiration of Beyoncé. Here, the sisters strike poses in 2014, at a reception in New Orleans for “Amen Amen! The 17 Wards of Wonder” a multidisciplinary art experience. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

“You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep,” the superstar singer continued, adding: “Might I suggest you don’t f— with my sis.”

Solange is the second Black woman to write music for the company. In 2021, Lido Pimienta, who is Afro-Colombian and based in Canada, composed a score for the ballet.

In August, the New York City Ballet announced that Solange would compose original music for the company with choreography by dancer Gianna Reisen. Last month, Solange expressed her excitement about working with the artist.

“🖤very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble,” the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote.

The collaboration debuted on Sept. 28 at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala at New York’s Lincoln Center, according to The New York Times. As reported by theGrio’s Matthew Allen, Oct. 1 marked the first public performance for the piece, titled “Play Time.”

In his review of the performance, Allen writes, “Solange’s imprint on the music of ‘Play Time’ was instantly recognizable. Her style of music for the ballet was incredibly vast. Titled ‘Villanelle for Times,’ her composition drew from the sounds of New Orleans and was riddled with tantalizing tension.”

When Solange debuted her composition at the annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28, Beyoncé and their mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, came out to support her. Solange shared several photos of the night on her Instagram account.

Solange’s most recent album, “When I Get Home,” was released in 2019.

