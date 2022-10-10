FX series based on Octavia E. Butler novel, ‘Kindred,’ to premiere on Hulu

All eight episodes of the drama series will be premiere on Dec. 13.

Loading the player...

“Kindred,” an FX drama series based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, is scheduled to stream late this fall on Hulu.

The news was announced at a “Kindred” panel during New York Comic Con on Sunday, according to Deadline. Panelists at the presentation included the show’s executive producer and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, as well as cast members Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophina Brown and Sheria Irving.

The FX series stars Johnson in the leading role of Dana James, a young Black woman and aspiring writer. After uprooting her life and relocating to Los Angeles to start anew, things take a turn before she can get settled.

Austin Smith, Sophina Brown, Micah Stock, Sheria Irving, Mallori Johnson, David Alexander Kaplan, Gayle Rankin and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins attend the FX “Kindred” panel during New York Comic Con 2022 on Oct. 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Dana finds herself in a violent back-and-forth through time. She emerges on a 19th-century plantation with ties to her family, linking an interracial romance from her past to her present. Time is moving fast as she comes face-to-face with dark secrets of the past that are connected to her bloodline.

“Kindred” is adapted from Butler’s novel of the same name. The late writer is a Hugo Award-winning science fiction writer. Stock will play Kevin Franklin; Rankin will play Margaret Weylin; Smith stars as Luke; Kaplan portrays Rufus Weylin; Brown is Sarah, and Irving will play Butler.

Jacobs-Jenkins is also writing the show. Joining him as co-executive producers are Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures, Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Jules Jackson and Ernestine Walker. Janicza Bravo directed the pilot episode.

All eight episodes are scheduled to begin streaming Dec. 13 on Hulu. “Kindred” will also stream on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ “under the Star banner in all other territories,” according to Deadline.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!