‘Cosby Show’ actor Joseph C. Phillips joins Clark Atlanta University as a professor

Phillips played Martin Kendall on “The Cosby Show," the husband of Denise Huxtable.

Actor Joseph C. Phillips, best known for his role on “The Cosby Show,” has joined Clark Atlanta University (CAU) as a professor in Theatre and Communication Studies.

The university announced in a news release posted to its official website that the author, columnist, commentator and public speaker is the newest member of its faculty.

“Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful engagement in the community, and a portfolio of informed, decisive commentary to the University,” said President Dr. George T. French Jr. in the news release.

Joseph C. Phillips, shown here during a rehearsal for August Wilson’s “Radio Golf” last year in Naples, Florida, has joined Clark Atlanta University (CAU) as a professor in Theatre and Communication Studies. (USA Today)

“We anticipate that he will inspire independent thinking, civic responsibility, and a passion for interdisciplinary learning in our students — which aligns perfectly with our mantra to “lift our community by lifting our voices,” French added.

Phillips gushed about joining the CAU family on his official Facebook account. “The secret is out,” he wrote on Monday. “I’m loving my new gig.”

He holds a BFA in acting from New York University (NYU) and he served as the Centennial Fellow at Colorado Christian College. Additionally, he served as an Abraham Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute. At the University of Kansas, he served as a Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics fellow. At KU, he also created and conducted a seven-week course called “Black Conservatism in America.”

For eight years Phillips wrote a syndicated column called “The Way I See It,” which promoted conservative views. The author of “He Talk Like a White Boy” was also a regular commentator for NPR and American Urban Radio Network. During the 10 years he served as a director on the State Board of the California African American Museum, Phillips was tasked with approving art and artifacts for the museum’s collection.

The three-time NAACP Image Award nominee famously played Martin Kendall on “The Cosby Show,” husband of Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet). His small screen credits include “13 Reasons Why,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” NCIS,” “Good Trouble” and “General Hospital.” He has also appeared in several feature films, including “Strictly Business,” “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Midnight Blue.”

On Broadway, he appeared in “Six Degrees of Separation.” Another theater credit is a role in the Kennedy Center and American Playhouse production of “A Raisin in the Sun.”

