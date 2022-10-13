Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake lead in American Music Award nominations

The three megastars — Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Drake — also are in competition for the Artist of the Year award.

Loading the player...

The nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards are out. ABC and Dick Clark Production announced the nominations on Thursday, and Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Drake lead the nominees.

Bad Bunny sits alone with the most nominations, eight total. The Latin music superstar is up for Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Latin Artist, Favorite Latin Album, Favorite Latin Song and Artist of the Year.

Beyoncé is also in the running for the Artist of the Year award. The “Break My Soul” singer garnered six nominations this year, with the other categories being Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite R&B Album, Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song.

Beyoncé has received six American Music Awards nominations, as has Drake. But Latin music superstar Bad Bunny leads all nominees with eight nods. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Drake also received six nominations, including Artist of the Year. The other categories for which he received nods are Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist, Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Hip-Hop Song and Favorite R&B Album.

Pop star Taylor Swift also has six nominations, though she’s not up for Artist of the Year.

The 2022 American Music Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 pm EST, from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Fans can vote for the winners now at VoteAMAs.com.

Complete List of 2022 American Music Awards nominations:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy



COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”



FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones



FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”



FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd



FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic



FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele, “30”

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”



FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”



FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes



FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band



FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood, “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson, “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”



FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”



FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk



FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj



FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future, “I Never Liked You”

Gunna, “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk, “7220”

Polo G, “Hall of Fame 2.0”



FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”



FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd



FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA



FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker, “Still Over It”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”



FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”



FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro



FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

ROSALÍA



FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia



FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Farruko, “La 167”

J Balvin, “Jose”

Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”

ROSALÍA, “Motomami”



FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”



FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers



FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”



FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost, “Impera”

Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly, “mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited Love”



FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham



FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann



FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto



FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“ELVIS”

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

“Top Gun: Maverick”



FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid



FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!