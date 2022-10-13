Willie Spence, ‘American Idol’ runner-up, dies in crash at 23

Spence passed away after striking the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder of an interstate near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Fans and judges of “American Idol” are mourning the loss of one of the show’s very own.

According to PageSix, Willie Spence died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was 23.

USA Today reported that Spence finished second on Season 19 of “American Idol,” coming in behind champion Chayce Beckham.

Former “American Idol” contestant Willie Spence died this week after a car crash in Tennessee. (Photo Credit: Willie Spence / American Idol ABC)

Representatives of the popular singing competition mourned Spences’ death in a statement on their official Twitter account, PageSix reported.

“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved ‘American Idol’ family member, Willie Spence,” the show said in the statement, which was posted with video from his audition. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”

Spence passed away after his vehicle struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder of an interstate near Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA Today reported. According to the accident report, both drivers wore seatbelts, and the truck driver was unharmed.

The young singer debuted on “Idol” in February 2021 with an audition performance of Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” He impressed judges again with a cover of Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” at the “Idol” showdown finale.

“We love that voice, and I love where it comes from. It comes from God, and it comes from a soul within that I pray I can find one day,” country music star Luke Bryan remarked of Spence’s singing abilities, USA Today reported.

Bryan paid tribute to Spence on social media Tuesday.

“Willie really did light up every room he walked into,” he said, according to USA Today. “He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed.”

Alyssa Wray, one of Spence’s fellow “Idol” contestants, posted a tribute to her Instagram account, where she shared a picture of the two smiling together while linked arm in arm.

“To know you was to love you. Willie loved music. Willie loved his family. Willie loved his friends. Willie loved to laugh. Willie loved the Lord. And we all loved Willie. The whole WORLD loved Willie, quite literally,” Wray wrote.

“I’m so heartbroken. I’m sick to my stomach. I’m shocked. Still not sure my mind is fully processing this. I love you brother. The memories we have together are some of the best memories I have in this life and I will cherish them forever,” she added.

Spence continued to perform after his stint on “Idol,” and he had his first show scheduled for November in London along with special guests, USA Today reported.

