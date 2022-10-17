Black celebs buy out screenings of ‘The Woman King’

"The Woman King" director Gina Prince-Bythewood called the support for the movie incredibly moving in a statement.

Black celebs are supporting Viola Davis’ most recent leading performance in “The Woman King” by buying out film screenings.

According to Yahoo News, Octavia Spencer, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Lena Waithe are among the stars who have bought out screenings for “The Woman King.” The list also includes SZA, Taraji P. Henson, Boris and Nicole Kodjoe, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gabrielle Union-Wade.

Viola Davis (center) leads the charge as General Nanisca in “The Woman King.” (Photo: Ilze Kitshoff via Sony)

“Folks are riding for this film, and it is incredibly moving because it means people want to share the feeling the film has given them,” Prince-Bythewood said, according to Yahoo.

According to its synopsis, “The Woman King” tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female warrior group who, in the 1800s, fiercely guarded the African kingdom of Dahomey. Based on actual events, it follows General Nanisca, portrayed by Davis, on an emotionally charged odyssey helming a new generation of soldier-sisters as they fight an enemy looking to destroy their collective way of life.

John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are also part of the stellar cast of “The Woman King,” in addition to Davis, who also produced it.

In her statement, Prince-Bythewood noted the “palpable feeling of so many rooting for the film because its success touches all of us,” Yahoo reported. “When one of us succeeds, it keeps the door open for more of us to disrupt the industry with our original stories.”

