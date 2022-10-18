Former NFL player Antonio Dennard, 32, shot and killed in Pennsylvania

Dennard was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers practice teams, though he never participated in a regular-season game.

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed in Reading, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

According to Fox News, Dennard, 32, was declared dead at a local hospital around 3:15 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday morning. The shooting happened outside a bar and restaurant in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Antonio Dennard, seen in a 2012 preseason game as a Jacksonville Jaguar, was fatally shot over the weekend in Berks County, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

NBC Sports reported that Dennard joined Florida’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 as a college free agent out of Oklahoma’s Langston University. He was a member of the practice squads of the Jaguars, the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers, though he never participated in a regular-season game.

According to People, the former cornerback also competed for the Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers in 2015.

There is no information on whether police have identified a suspect in the shooting, according to NBC, which also reported that a possible motive has not been announced.

Officials have ruled Dennard’s death a homicide and police are currently investigating, according to People. An autopsy is reportedly scheduled for Tuesday.

