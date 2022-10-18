Kelly Rowland’s ‘bad parenting moment’ earned a scolding from Tina Knowles Lawson

Legendary matriarch Lawson weighed in on Rowland's choice to take her son to see her new horror comedy, “The Curse of Bridge Hollow.”

Loading the player...

Netflix’s new release, “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” starring Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland may be billed as a family horror comedy but it might not be suitable for all younger audiences. The film follows a family’s move to a haunted town, and according to Rowland, it scared her son Titan to tears.

Kelly Rowland attends “Netflix Special Screening In Los Angeles at TUDUM Theater on October 08, 2022, in Hollywood, California.

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

As reported by People magazine, Rowland recently recounted the incident while on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” telling host and fellow mom Hudson she’d screened the new horror comedy with her son.

“I thought since I’m sitting right there with him, we’re fine,” she said.

However, according to Rowland, the film includes a scene where her character looks like she’s about to go to “the other side,” which subsequently prompted Titan to cry out for her. The seven-year-old was so frightened, Rowland felt compelled to reach out to legendary mother Tina Knowles Lawson about his reaction, which she now declares a “bad parenting moment.”

“It was a whole release,” Rowland recalled.

When she relayed Titan’s experience to Lawson, the matriarch couldn’t understand why Rowland would show her young son the film, given its even mix of horror and comedy. “Well, why the hell [would] you do something like that?” Lawson reportedly asked.

“I missed the mark,” Rowland told Hudson through laughter, adding that Lawson admonished her, “It’s Halloween, Baby. You don’t do that.”

Despite terrifying Titan, Rowland gushed about the film, telling Hudson what she loves the most about the playful story is how its family of characters comes together; especially praising the relationship between Wayans’ character and his daughter, played by Priah Ferguson of “Stranger Things” fame.

Rowland also told Hudson she especially enjoyed working on the film with Wayans. Hudson, who starred in “Respect” alongside the actor-comedian, concurred, saying he is also one of her favorite “film husbands.”

“He cares about everyone on set,” Rowland said.

Hudson agreed, saying, “he makes sure you have a good time.”

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.