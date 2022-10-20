Rihanna announces new Savage x Fenty Sport line

Yes, Rihanna really is dropping a new clothing line before new music, launching sportswear with longtime collaborator Adam Selman.

When it was announced Rihanna would headline the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show, many speculated we’d receive a sportswear line from the multihyphenate billionaire and new mom before new music. Though the jury may still be out on new music, on Wednesday, the Bad Girl announced she is in fact launching Savage x Fenty Sport with one of her favorite collaborators, designer Adam Selman.

Screengrab: YouTube/Savage x Fenty

As reported by style site Fashionista, the line will include “low and medium-impact bras, high-waisted leggings, jumpsuits and bodysuits” in vibrant shades like royal blue and neon green, and bold prints—including a multi-colored leopard print for the line’s launch.

A performance range within the line will feature “workout-appropriate” styles still on brand with the bold Savage x Fenty aesthetic.

Selman, who has collaborated with the fashion mogul since her iconic CFDA naked dress moment in 2014, has collaborated with Savage x Fenty previously and is now executive design director for the Savage x Fenty Lounge and Sport lines.

Savage x Fenty campaigns have become known for nabbing buzzy brand ambassadors and the new sportswear line continues that tradition. The new campaign’s brand ambassadors include models Precious Lee and Joanna Pauline, influencer Avani Gregg, ballerina Elsa Stallings, martial artist Nelita Villezon, and roller skater Ayasha, Fashionista reports.

In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna explained her inspiration for the line.

“I was inspired by the everyday. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport,” she said.

Rihanna also told the fashion magazine that the entire line could be described in three words, “Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

“For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection,” she said.

Her collaborator, Selman, told Vogue how this line stands out from other sports apparel.

​​“It’s the perfect marriage of lingerie-inspired activewear that isn’t like anything else on the marke. We wanted to create something unique and bold that can speak to the existing customers, but also open up a whole new realm of possibilities for us,” he said.

Savage x Fenty Sport is becoming available to shop on Nov. 9, with select styles available on Nov. 1 for Xtra VIP members), the same day she returns to Amazon’s Prime Video platform with her highly anticipated “Savage x Fenty Show Vol 4.”

November’s show will be the fourth consecutive year for the star-studded visual event since Savage x Fenty’s second New York Fashion Week presentation premiered on Prime Video back in September 2019. Last year’s show, “Vol. 3,” which won an Emmy for outstanding choreography, featured Normani, Alek Wek, Big Sean, Laverne Cox, Migos, DJ Khalid, and Halsey.

While the singer has only coyly teased Vol. 4 via her Instagram page, viewers can expect the genre-busting standard she’s built to be taken to even further heights.

