Recording artist, music exec and Berry Gordy’s brother, Robert Louis Gordy, dies at 91

Robert Louis Gordy, the youngest brother of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, passed away on Friday. He was 91.

According to The Detroit Free Press, Universal Music Enterprises, which owns Motown, announced that the former recording artist, songwriter and music executive died suddenly of natural causes at his Marina del Rey, California home.

The youngest of Berry “Pop” Gordy Sr. and Bertha Gordy’s eight children, Robert was born July 15, 1931. He debuted in the music industry in 1958 with the song “Everyone Was There,” which he co-wrote with his brother Berry under the alias Bob Kayli.

Robert Gordy attends the Premiere Of Showtime’s “Hitsville: The Making Of Motown” at Harmony Gold in August 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

While working for Motown, he started acting in 1972, playing a drug dealer in the film “Lady Sings the Blues,” and eventually took over Jobete Music Publishing.

Despite having little experience in the music publishing industry, Robert Gordy successfully ran the business for over 20 years. He transformed it from a holder of song copyrights into a thriving global publishing company.

The Detroit News reported that Robert cherished his time with family and friends and participated in golf and chess tournaments.

His eldest son, Robert Jr., and wife, Theresa, preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother Berry, children Roxanna Wright, Rodney Gordy and Fuller Gordy, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and friend Pamela Davis.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my younger brother, Robert,” Berry Gordy said, according to the Detroit News. “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for. His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support and his loyalty.”

