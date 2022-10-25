‘P-Valley’ renewed for season 3

The popular Starz drama has been a ratings hit for the premium cable network.

“P-Valley” fans, rejoice! The popular and acclaimed drama from Starz has been renewed for a third season, promising more stories from the fictional strip club,The Pynk, and the characters that work there, Deadline is reporting.

As theGrio has previously reported, for the past two season “P-Valley” has become one of TV’s most exciting new shows. From the mind of playwright and screenwriter Katori Hall, the series centers around The Pynk in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi.

The show stars Nicco Annan, Brandee Evans, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Shannon Thornton and Elarica Johnson. Now that the series has officially received the greenlight for Season 3, fans are sure to be excited.

In a statement that Deadline published about the renewal, Hall said, “I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of ‘P-Valley’. With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide.”

Specifically referencing the fans, Hall added, “We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”

The show certainly has a devoted fan base. Usually, #PValley is a trending topic that gains steam on Saturday nights when it’s available to watch on-demand (several hours before it airs on Starz). According to Deadline, the ratings have also been a success for Starz with an average “10.3M viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms domestically.”

In a separate statement that Deadline obtained, Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby said, “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in Season 3.”

The “P-Valley” Season 3 premiere date has yet to be announced, but the first two seasons are currently streaming on Starz.

