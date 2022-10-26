Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol products

Lemon Fresh and other popular Pine-Sol scents may contain hazardous bacteria, prompting the recall.

Loading the player...

Before you put on that classic R&B or gospel and start your weekend cleaning routine, you may want to give your usual arsenal of cleaning products a once-over. Clorox has just recalled nearly 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol because of potential exposure to hazardous bacteria.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Clorox has recalled eight different Pine-Sol cleaners. They are Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaners in scents “lavender clean,” “sparkling wave” and “lemon fresh”; CloroxPro Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaners in scents “lavender clean,” “sparkling wave,” “lemon fresh” and “orange energy,” and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh cleaners.

Clorox has recalled millions of bottles of Lemon Fresh and other popular Pine-Sol scents because they may contain hazardous bacteria. (Photo: AdobeStock)

The CPSC statement reads, “The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.”

The statement specifies that to date, testing has identified bacteria in certain recalled products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. During that timeframe, Clorox produced approximately 37 million of the now-recalled products.

The contaminated products made within that January 2021 and September 2022 timeframe have been sold online at Amazon.com and in stores such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix and other major retailers nationwide. Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately.

According to CNN, anyone who has a recalled Pine-Sol bottle should immediately throw it out and contact Pine-Sol for a refund through a special website that has been created for refunds.

“We are conducting this recall to safeguard your health and well-being. Importantly, Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in this recall and you may continue to safely use it as intended,” reads a statement from the official Pine-Sol refund site.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.