Can’t wait for Slutty Vegan’s first cookbook? Check out other plant-based gurus this National Vegan Day

For National Vegan Day, a roundup of some of our favorite vegan cookbooks, including Slutty Vegan’s upcoming release.

If you’re hungry for plant-based recipes, later this month, you will be able to take the “Slutty Vegan” home with you. Pinky Cole, the culinary mind behind the sensational Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan burger chain, is dropping a cookbook on Nov. 15. “Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind,” will feature Cole’s spin on classic soul food dishes, Caribbean staples, breakfast and brunch mainstays, and desserts — just in time for those planning their Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving menus.

News of this impending release is extra exciting today, National Vegan Day. While the Slutty Vegan chef may be the hottest culinary talent to emerge on the plant-based scene as of late, she joins a long-standing and flourishing tradition of Black vegan gurus and chefs who have also penned their own cookbooks. Below, we’ve compiled a list of top Black vegan cookbooks we recommend making room for on your shelf, right alongside Cole’s.



Brown’s story is familiar. After confounding health concerns inspired her to take a 30-day vegan challenge, the rest was history. What started as a way for her to inspire and help others make changes in their diet and for their health has grown into a multimedia platform and social media following of millions.

Last month, Brown released “Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations,” a joy-filled mix of recipes, personal stories and inspirational messages.



The celebrated chef to the stars and professional athletes knows a thing or two about a quality balanced vegan diet. Morgan has brought this wisdom to the pages of her highly anticipated debut cookbook, “Unbelievably Vegan: 100+ Life-Changing, Plant-Based Recipes: A Cookbook,” released at the beginning of this year.



Rachel Ama

As the plant-based chef and food writer explains on her website, 10 years ago, Ama ditched meat, fish and dairy for health, the planet and animals. She’s also said she’s on a mission to give plants a new rep, a mission on full display in her latest cookbook, “One Pot: Three Ways: Save time with vibrant, versatile vegan recipes.” Sample her time-saving creative ideas for leftovers and more.

A mind, body, and spirit minister, Brimm says in the author’s note of her five-book cookbook series, “Vegan Soul Foodie Guide,” that it is important to her that food nourishes the body, keeps the mind alert, and soothes the soul. For her, that divine mix can be found in delicious plant-based food.

Last fall, Terry, a James Beard & NAACP Image Award-winning chef, educator and author, released his sixth book, “Black Food,” to rave reviews. A collection of recipes, art and stories, it became the most critically acclaimed American cookbook to be released last year. Terry’s other titles include at least four vegan cookbooks, such as “Vegetable Kingdom,” “Afro-Vegan,” “Vegan Soul Kitchen” and “The Inspired Vegan.”

In the “Ageless Vegan: The Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Plant-Based Life,” vegan lifestyle guru and public health nutritionist Tracye McQuirter teamed up with her mother, Mary, to divulge 100 of their favorite plant-based recipes that have kept them both looking and feeling ageless.

