Coroner confirms cause of death for Master P’s daughter

Master P announced the passing of Tytyana Miller, 25, via Instagram on May 29; she died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

The coroner has confirmed the cause of death for Master P’s daughter, whose passing he announced via Instagram on May 29.

According to People, Tytyana Miller, 25, had died two days earlier of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at a private residence. Her cause of death was confirmed on Monday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has said that a deadly amount of fentanyl can fit on the tip of a pencil. Data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows that it is currently, along with other synthetic opioids, the leading cause of overdose deaths.

Dr. Traci Green, professor and director of the Opioid Policy Research Collective at Brandeis University, said the drug had made its way into communities it hadn’t before.

Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rap mogul Master P, died in May of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at a private residence. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/WeTV)

Overdoses of the drug typically happen, reports indicate, when a user thinks they are taking heroin or cocaine but accidentally mixes in fast-acting fentanyl.

“If someone who’s used to taking cocaine at parties who does a line of fentanyl or even cocaine that has some fentanyl in it, that can really be the difference between life and death,” said Green, People shared. “It’s compounded because people aren’t prepared, and they’re not suspecting it.”

When Master P — the rapper-actor-label mogul whose real name is Percy Miller — announced his daughter’s passing on Instagram, he requested privacy for his family as they struggled with grief.

“We appreciate all of the prayers, love and support,” he posted. “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Romeo Miller, 33, the emcee known as Lil Romeo, also mourned his younger sibling’s death via Instagram, telling friends and fans to “love on your loved ones, life is short.”

Expressing his gratitude for the prayers and support his family had received, Romeo wrote that “although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister.”

